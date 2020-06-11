Liquid Nitrogen Market to 5.8% CAGR Till 2025 : Key Players Are Gulf Cryo, Air Products, Air Liquide, Praxair, Inc, the Linde Group

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- The worldwide liquid nitrogen market size would be pegged at USD 17 billion by the end of 2025 and grow at 5.8% CAGR during the forecast timespan. Speaking of the expanding automobile and transportation sector, reports have claimed that on-site production constituted a major proportion of the transportation segment of liquid nitrogen market in 2017.



Apparently, the on-site production segment is likely to show appreciable growth trends in the liquid nitrogen market over the stipulated time period. This is attributable to the method's cost effective and environment friendly nature. Besides, it has been claimed that on-site production is one of most convenient modes of transportation to the end-users who are in dire requirement of liquid nitrogen in bulk and on daily basis.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2530



Having acquired a major chunk in the global liquid nitrogen market in 2017, the Asia Pacific region is expected to proliferate at a prodigious growth rate over the forecast period. This can be aptly attributed to the surging automobile production across the region. It is imperative to note the demands for passenger and commercial vehicles in the APAC region is ever growing whilst adding to the need for liquid nitrogen and its escalation across the region.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Linde Ag

2. Transportation landscape

3. Praxair Inc.

4. Transportation landscape

5. Air Liquide S.A.

6. Transportation landscape

7. Nexair LLC

8. Transportation landscape

9. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

10. Transportation landscape

11. Messer Group

12. Transportation landscape

13. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

14. Transportation landscape



With automobile sector being at its peak across the region, the liquid nitrogen market is also influenced by the transforming trends from the pharmaceutical sector. High demands from the chemical as well as the pharmaceutical sector is creating an upsurge in the global market growth which is anticipated to emerge as a major pocket revenue for the overall market in the forthcoming years.



The worldwide liquid nitrogen market, needless to mention, is massively driven by the rapidly expanding food and beverages industry. The product is used to freeze the food products at a faster rate and also helps preserve and transport food efficiently. Product adoption across the sector is remarkably rising owing to the burgeoning population and high consumer inclination towards frozen foods, prompting liquid nitrogen market from food and beverages segment to amass noteworthy gains over 2018-2025.



Get Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/liquid-nitrogen-market



The global liquid nitrogen market has been witnessing progressive expansion since long, ever since a couple of centuries ago, nitrogen was liquified in 1883 and its usage across various industries processed. It does not come as a surprise that owing to tremendous opportunities across myriad sectors.



Top key players in the market are Linde Ag, Transportation landscape, Praxair Inc., Transportation landscape, Air Liquide S.A., Transportation landscape, Nexair LLC, Transportation landscape, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Transportation landscape, Messer Group, Transportation landscape, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Transportation landscape, Gulf Cryo, Transportation landscape, Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC, Transportation landscape, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad, and Transportation landscape.



Browse More News –



Intumescent Coatings Market Size: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/intumescent-coatings-market-to-showcase-significant-growth-in-construction-sector-akzonobel-jotun-hempel-as-sherwin-williams-carboline-company-3m-1291448.htm



Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market: https://coleofduty.com/news/2020/05/28/pulp-paper-enzymes-market-growth-fueled-by-expanding-packaging-applications