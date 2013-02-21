Looking for New Sales Kits? ALLFLEX Now Has a Variety of Options to Choose From

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- If a business happens to have a large sales team, ALLFLEX, a packaging company of Philadelphia, PA, can now provide organizations with the proper cases that will fit all the products when traveling to clients or trade shows. By having professional equipment to help secure all of the products whether they are fragile or not, it will make for a lasting impression with a potential lead.



When many consumers go shopping, they purchase products that have attractive packaging. Packaging is what helps sell products, so when a team is going on a sales visit with their equipment, having the right packaging will help promote and showcase all of its features. As one of the most well-known product packaging design companies in the Tri-State area, ALLFLEX can help organize all of the samples and products in a neat fashion making the presentation run seamlessly.



Some of their most popular carry cases are a laptop case, thermoformed case, tilt wheels with a handle, divider case, and many more. ALLFLEX can be sure to customize any features that may need to be added in order to achieve the desired look one is going for as well as functionality. Both the interior and exterior can be customized to protect the equipment and products to keep them looking brand new. As a packaging design company in NJ, they can be used in any industry whether one is in the medical field, electronics, etc. ALLFLEX has the packaging and cases that will help businesses grow and keep their goods safe for longer.



About ALLFLEX Packaging Products

For more than 45 years, ALLFLEX Packaging Products has been honored to provide clients with the highest quality of packaging solutions in the industry. They offer a variety of options, materials and solutions for those seeking sustainable packaging that includes prototypes, shipment from supplier, processing and delivery of the products to customers.



To learn more log on to http://allflex.com.