New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Cigars in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The main trend in luxury cigars is the successful development of ultra-luxury limited editions from 2011 at least, such as for instance, the Cohiba Behike. These limited editions are good opportunities of indirect communication at points of sales in a category where advertising has not been allowed for many years. In addition, such products bring a lot of added value as unit prices are 10-30% higher than regular luxury variants.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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