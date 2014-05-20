Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Goods in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Thanks to an increase in income level and purchasing power amongst Thai consumers, they tended to pursue a high style of living. Their interest in the materialism trend gave a big support to luxury goods in many categories. Thailand was chosen as a market to establish boutiques and flagship stores for the existing and new luxury brands. Moreover, room for growth was realised and opportunity for store expansion was accepted. Aggressive marketing activity was a driving force for growth, keeping...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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