Manual Gives Users a Vertical Jump Formula Used by Professional Athletes

Although the sports all have different rules and player objectives, basketball, volleyball, track and field and football players all agree that a higher vertical jump definitely increases a player's ability to score. The Jump Manual by vertical jump coach Jacob Hiller aims to give these athletes the techniques they need to elevate their vertical jump. According to Hiller's website, "The Jump Manual is an 'all in one' vertical jump training software that provides you everything you need in order to achieve your maximum vertical jump and quickness."



Hiller’s program helps athletes improve nine core facets associated with achieving the highest vertical jump possible. The Jump Manual participants learn how to use complex training coupled with a recovery phase that he says most vertical jump practitioners neglect. The all digital program includes videos, a vertical jump workout chart, 30 days of one-on-one email coaching and access to a private forum.



According to Hiller’s website, most athletes who utilize the program will gain approximately one inch of vertical jump height a week. He asks that users of his vertical jump training system apply the principles that have worked for many of the athletes who have also used his program. As stated on his website, “I have absolutely no doubt you will, with hard work, reach your goals pertaining to vertical jump explosion and quickness.”



To learn how to increase your vertical jump and to get more information on Hiller’s vertical jump workout plan at http://higherjumpmanual.com/.



About The Jump Manual

For more than 10 years The Jump Manual author Jacob Hiller has been offering a vertical jump training system that works for everyone from high school athletes to NBA stars to Olympic pro’s.