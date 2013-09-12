Market Report, "Analgesics in Brazil", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Brazil" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Sales of OTC analgesics increased by 11% in current value terms in 2012.This trend of double-digit growth continued to be stimulated in the last few years by a growing number of Brazilians leaving the low-income segment, and joining the middle-classes. These new consumers are more concerned about their health, especially because they cannot let a muscular pain or a headache stop them from going to work or doing their personal duties, such as taking care of the family, going to the supermarket...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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