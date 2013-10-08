Market Report, "Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The beauty and personal care industry recorded health growth in 2012. In skin care, mass brands registered higher growth than their premium counterparts thanks to improvements in their quality and competitive pricing. On the other hand, in personal care, such as oral care, hair care and bath and shower categories, premium brands are regularly launched and tend to perform well, thanks to the diversification of these products. Since the onset of the economic downturn, many consumers have shifted...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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