Market Report, "Biscuits in Germany", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Biscuits in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- All in all, biscuits continued to be a very mature and saturated category of packaged foods in Germany in 2012, without noteworthy, significant impulses which would be able to increase value or volume sales to a significant degree. Like in many other categories, the health and wellness trend means that products with a healthier angle including fortified/functional biscuits, reduced-sugar biscuits, reduced-fat biscuits and naturally healthy high-fibre biscuits were performing better than the...
Euromonitor International's Biscuits in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Savoury Biscuits and Crackers, Sweet Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Biscuits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cookies (Sweet Biscuits) Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Savoury Biscuits Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Brazil
- Savoury Biscuits Market in India to 2016