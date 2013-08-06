Market Report, "Bleach in Japan", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bleach in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Bleach continued to see a strong growth in both retail volume and value sales in 2012. The continued concern about hygiene since the H1N1 epidemic in 2009 contributed to bolstering the sales of bleach as consumers opted for reducing their risk of exposure to the virus by completely cleaning kitchen, bathroom and fabric surfaces. This reflects that consumers are increasingly using bleach for the purpose of killing germs and eliminating odour whilst the main purpose of bleach was stain and dirt...
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Japan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
