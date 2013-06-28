Market Report, "Bleach in Poland", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bleach in Poland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Bleach is less popular in Poland each year due to market innovations and other solutions being preferred by consumers. Products labelled as bleach are perceived by many consumers as not the only solution to solve a particular household chore. In many cases bleach is replaced by other special liquids, such as toilet liquids or stain removers, which proved to be no less efficient and can be used for different purposes and surfaces.
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Poland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bleach in the United States
- Bleach in France
- Bleach in the United Kingdom
- Bleach in Germany
- Bleach in Egypt
- Bleach in Indonesia
- The Future of the Household Care Packaging Market in Austria to 2017
- Bleach in Brazil
- Bleach in the Czech Republic
- The Future of the Household Care Packaging Market in Norway to 2017