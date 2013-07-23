Market Report, "Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in the US", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- After growing by 1% in retail volume sales in 2009, during the height of the recession, canned/preserved food sales flattened out in 2012. While offering the advantages of low prices and long shelf life, canned/preserved food suffers from a poor image in terms of taste quality and overall healthiness. As the US economy is showing signs of a slow recovery, Americans are gradually trading back up to more expensive alternatives, such as fresh meat.
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
