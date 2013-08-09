Market Report, "Carbonates in Colombia", Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Carbonates in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Very active new product development appears to be the long-run strategy to uphold year-to-year growth in carbonates. This largest but less dynamic and more mature soft drinks category is facing strong competition from RTD tea, bottled water, juice and even concentrates. All of them are focused on offering healthier alternatives. A category which was known to innovate mainly in sizes and packaging, in just two years carbonates has seen the launch of Mountain Dew, Maltizz, Fanta and Speed. The...
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Carbonates Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
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- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Colombia
- The Future of the Spirits Market in Colombia to 2017
- Bottled Water in Colombia
- Carbonates Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- The Future of the Spirits Market in Colombia, to 2016
- Carbonates Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide