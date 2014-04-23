New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Carbonates in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- During 2013 carbonates grew 1% in volume and 0% in current value. The reason behind the volume growth was the slight increase in the middle class, which constitutes the major consumer base for carbonates. Nevertheless, the increase in the middle class was counterbalanced by a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier alternatives. On the other hand, firms reduced significantly the unit price as a strategy to preserve the volume sales, which explains the non-existent growth in current...
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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