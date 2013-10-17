Market Report, "Cider/Perry in the Czech Republic", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cider/Perry in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The cider/perry category attracted consumer attention in 2012 through the introduction of Somersby apple cider by domestic brewery company Budejovicky Budvar np. The company promoted the product as a refreshing drink primarily for consumption during the hot summer months. It targeted both men and women aged 25-35 who lead an urban lifestyle and spend much of their free time with friends, with this demographic being identified as a group that is willing to try new products and experiences.
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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