Market Report, "Consumer Health in Egypt", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- There was a strong current value growth for overall consumer health during the review period. Growth was linked to emergence in the country's mid-income group and also to a growing focus on health and hygiene. A growing focus on hygiene encouraged many to trade up from unpackaged herbs to packaged consumer health. A growing focus on health meanwhile resulted in many consumers becoming more proactive in their approach to health, with this trend particularly boosting sales of vitamins and dietary...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
