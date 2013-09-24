Market Report, "Digestive Remedies in Portugal", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Digestive Remedies in Portugal" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- In 2012 there was a growing trend in maintaining a healthy digestive system amongst consumers, and consequently preventative products became more popular, with consumers leaning towards solving the causes of problems rather than opting only for symptom-relief products. Portuguese consumers are showing an increasing preference for preventive measures, such as increased intake of water and healthy food in their diets, together with less sedentary lifestyles, as well as greater interest in fibre...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Digestive Remedies in Iran
- Digestive Remedies in Uzbekistan
- Digestive Remedies in Germany
- Digestive Remedies in South Korea
- Digestive Remedies in Switzerland
- Digestive Remedies in China
- Digestive Remedies in Turkey
- Digestive Remedies in Estonia
- Digestive Remedies in Italy
- Digestive Remedies in Latvia