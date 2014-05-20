New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Digestive remedies in Turkey was stable in current value terms in 2013, which was lower than the 5% current value CAGR registered in the category over the review period. The growth prospects for digestive remedies remain largely dependent on the performance of antacids, which is the category with the highest value sales in digestive remedies in Turkey. OTC sales of antacids are falling in Turkey, as many people are reluctant to pay the high consultation fees applied to these products, and are...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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