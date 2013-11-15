Market Report, "Fragrances in New Zealand", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Fragrances in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- 2012 saw the pharmacy channel begin to parallel import well-known fragrance brands to compete with the cheaper prices on offer through other channels such as mass merchandisers (The Warehouse), parallel importing retailers that parallel import and Internet retailers. In particular, Life Pharmacy promoted and advertised premium fragrances as being "parallel imported". Pharmacybrands Ltd controls the majority of chained chemists/pharmacies operating in New Zealand, owning the following pharmacy...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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