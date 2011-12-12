New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Global fruit/vegetable juice sales are characterised by vastly different consumer preferences by region for juice types and flavours, making the building of uniform global brands especially challenging. This report examines differences in distribution and growth strategies undertaken by fruit/vegetable juice manufacturers in the context of 2010 juice sales performance, and identifies the key factors that determine future growth prospects over the period to 2015 for the category.
Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Preferences Within Fruit/Vegetable Juice global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
How this report will help you:?
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
