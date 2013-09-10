Market Report, "Heineken NV in Beer (World)", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Heineken NV in Beer (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Heineken, the world's third largest brewer and leading cider producer, continued its aggressive acquisitive expansion in 2012 with the purchase of Asia Pacific Breweries. This profile considers the extent to which the deal addresses the weaknesses in the company's geographic profile and, more broadly, analyses the effectiveness of Heineken's premium-orientated strategy in light of evolving conditions in the global market.
Euromonitor International's Heineken NV in Beer (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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