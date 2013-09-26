Market Report, "Home Care in South Africa", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Home Care in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Home care benefited from a growing consumer focus on hygiene during the review period, as a result of increasingly crowded and polluted cities. However, many consumers faced strong economic constraints during the review period, with unemployment rising and strong rises in food, electricity and housing costs. This particularly impacted low-income consumers, who account for the majority of the population in South Africa and resulted in many seeking to economise in home care, thus constraining...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in South Africa market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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