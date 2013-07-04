Market Report, "Hot Drinks in Nigeria", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Hot Drinks in Nigeria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Growth in hot drinks was steady and strong in 2012 because of the marketing activities of major players, the increasing consumption of tea and coffee in offices, and the fact that many Nigerians are also developing tea and coffee drinking habits. The size of Nigeria's ever increasing population also means that there is steady demand for these products. Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks dominates retail volume sales because this type of drink can be consumed hot and cold, which is...
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
