Market Report, "How Frequently Consumers Drink Various Alcoholic Beverages", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- Drinkers can vary in their consumption habits quite dramatically when it comes to alcohol. Some product types are consumed regularly, while others are much more infrequent. Some are local favorites, while others barely register. By using this interactive model, you can see how frequently consumers choose to drink each major type of alcoholic beverage, and how this varies by region and demographic.
Scope
- Access propriety data from Datamonitor's 2011 consumer survey, covering 28,541 consumers in 20 global markets.
- Use the interactive model to visualize the data the way YOU want to view it.
- Perform a country deep-dive or a claim-specific global overview. Customize the demographics to view your target audience.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor has asked consumers about their alcoholic beverage drinking frequencies. The month referred to by the survey was May/June 2011.
There were 28,541 respondents to Datamonitor's 2011 global consumer survey, which took place in 20 markets: Australia; Brazil; Canada; China; France; Germany, India, Italy, Japan; Korea; Netherlands; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Spain; Sweden; UAE; the UK; and the US.
There are four "dashboards" in this interactive model, allowing you to select your preferred analysis: by individual market; global overview; gender comparison; or age comparison.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most frequently consumed drinks within a particular market?
- In which countries are consumers most frequent drinkers?
- How does drinking frequency vary by age and gender?
