Market Report, "Inter IKEA Systems BV in Home and Garden (World)", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Inter IKEA Systems BV in Home and Garden (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Inter IKEA Systems BV is engaged in an aggressive expansion, focused mainly on emerging markets, which has helped the company to overcome weakness in Western Europe. The company is now reaping the benefits of its early move into China and is set to enter the Indian market before 2016. As the IKEA model rolls out to new markets, adapting to local market conditions has been a learning process.
Euromonitor International's Inter IKEA Systems BV in Home and Garden (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home and Garden market. The report examines the company's performance by region and category, it's brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home and Garden in the Netherlands
- IKEA Ltd in Home and Garden (United Kingdom)
- Bosch GmbH-Robert in Home and Garden (World)
- Home and Garden in the US
- Home and Garden in Japan
- Home and Garden in Singapore
- Home and Garden in Taiwan
- IKEA Holdings US Inc in Home and Garden (USA)
- Home and Garden in the United Kingdom
- Scotts Co LLC, The in Home and Garden (World)