Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Irons in Ukraine", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Irons has one of the highest penetration rates in Ukraine. Nearly all households in the country possess an iron, and some even two if not willing to get rid of old (possibly Soviet-era) models. As a result, in 2013 the category was not the most dynamic, up 3% in retail volume terms to 1 million units. Usually Ukrainians consider it necessary to iron clothes, especially for going out, whether for work or leisure purposes. Irons are must-have products as clothes that do not require ironing are...
Euromonitor International's Irons in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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