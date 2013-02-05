Market Report, "Laundry Care in Bulgaria", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Laundry Care in Bulgaria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Concentrated forms of detergents have been gaining ground, with concentrated powder detergents' value sales growing by 9% and those of concentrated liquid detergents increasing by 5% in 2011. At the same time, standard powder detergents saw a value sales decline of 10% in 2011. Practically all manufacturers are focusing their efforts on concentrated formats and it is expected that this trend will continue over the forecast period.
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Bulgaria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
