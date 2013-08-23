Market Report, "Laundry Care in South Korea", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Laundry Care in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The key trend in laundry care is concentration and diversification in 2012. In general, concentrated laundry care is regarded as more effective in detergency among consumers. There are many kinds of new products launched by manufacturers, becoming the biggest trend in laundry care. In addition, concentrated laundry care only requires less quantities of usage than standard products, which was in line with the recent eco-friendly trend. Manufacturers highlighted that consumers only need to use...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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