Fast Market Research recommends "Laundry Care in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- In 2013 consumers continued to migrate to more value-added laundry products within laundry care. Growing demand was seen for more sophisticated products, due to rising consumer confidence and disposable incomes, and the need for convenient formats of laundry cleaning due to busier lifestyles and the resumption of immigration. This reflected in companies launching more sophisticated products. As a result consumers began to prefer premium and value-added laundry care products, as companies moved...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in United Arab Emirates market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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