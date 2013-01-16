Market Report, "Men's Grooming in Nigeria", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Men's Grooming in Nigeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Men's grooming recorded impressive growth of 11% current value sales in 2011. The increasing sophistication of upper- and middle-income consumers, spurred on by rising income, saw them trade-up to higher-quality and safer, more hygienic methods of grooming. Producers also helped to boost growth by improving their distribution networks. They looked to new channels of distribution outside traditional formats to exploit the growth potential of men's grooming.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
