Market Report, "Mobile Phones in South Africa", Published

New Wireless market report from Euromonitor International: "Mobile Phones in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- In previous years, smartphones were only affordable to high-income consumers. However, during 2010 and 2011 smartphones gained momentum amongst the lower-income segments, which is mainly due to the drop in smartphone pricing. The smartphone is regarded as the latest in mobile technology and is becoming a must-have commodity for trendy younger consumers (16-30 years old). The bigger screen size makes it easier for users to browse the web and interact on social media sites whilst commuting and...
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Phones in South Africa - Industry and Country Analysis
- Mobile Phones in South Africa
- Mobile Phones in South Korea
- South Africa Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Consumer Electronics in South Africa
- Future of Wine Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- Future of Spirits Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- The Future of Retailing in South Africa to 2015
- Consumer Attitudes & Online Retail Dynamics in South Africa
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in Sub-Saharan Africa