Market Report, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Ireland", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Private label has a lower share in nappies/diapers/pants in comparison to most product areas in tissue and hygiene, with many consumers wanting the best for their children and thus being unwilling to risk private label products. However, economic concerns became more pronounced in Ireland towards the end of the review period, with this encouraging a shift towards private label sales. There was also growing confidence in the quality of private label products. Meanwhile Tesco's use of below-cost...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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