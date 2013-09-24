Fast Market Research recommends "New Product Development : The Quest for Differentiation Continues" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- New product development in 2012 was driven by the desire to maximise appeal, improve the dining experience and appeal to all potential consumers, during all dayparts and eating occasions. This was manifested in greater creativity in new concepts, many of which experimented with service models or menu structure, and continued innovation in snacks and speciality beverages. Global foodservice is now more competitive than ever, and operators must continually reach new heights in search of differenti...
Euromonitor International's New Product Development : The Quest for Differentiation Continues global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment - be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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