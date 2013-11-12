New Transportation research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Emerging green initiatives, emphasis on energy security & sustainability by reducing dependency on non-renewable energy resources and tougher environmental policies and regulations have been changing the overall dynamics of the fuel industry. For instance, introduction of biofuels derived from organic matter such as animals, plants or sometimes even algae is posing new challenges in filtration of soft organics and water from the fuel. Evolving engine designs need high levels of oil and fuel cleanliness. As automobile engine technologies across the world became more and more sophisticated, providing clean oil & fuel to these complex engines also have become very critical thus, making oil filter and fuel filter an integral part of modern automobiles. Strict emission standards and engine efficiency norms enforced by governments and legislative bodies all over the world has forced automotive manufacturers to look for various avenues to meet these standards, ending up driving the demand for automotive oil filter & fuel filter.
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This report covers the market for two types of filters - automotive oil filter & fuel filter in terms of volume and revenue. The OE market volume is provided in terms of '000 units; while the replacement market volume is provide in terms of million units and revenue for the market segments have been provided in terms of $million from 2011 to 2018. The market for oil and fuel filters is broadly segmented by OE and Aftermarket. Both the type of markets are segmented by-Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs), Filter Type (Oil and Fuel), Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America & Rest of the World). The OE Filter Type segmentation provides a country-level analysis for each region considered in this report.
Automotive Oil Filter & Fuel Filter Market Revenue by Geography, 2011 - 2018 ($Million)
Automotive Oil & Fuel Filters Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
This report classifies and defines the oil filter & fuel filter market volume and revenue in the automotive industry. It also provides qualitative data about the filters/components. The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and key issues in the automotive oil filter & fuel filter market. The key players in the market for both the technologies have also been identified and profiled.
The major players in the automotive filtration market are identified as Mann+Hummel (Germany), Affinia Group Inc. (U.S.), Fram/UCI (U.S.), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Sogefi SpA (Italy), Donaldson Co. Inc. (U.S.), Mahle GmbH (Germany), and Clarcor Inc. (U.S.)
Advancements In Filtration Technology: Changing Buyer Preference
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