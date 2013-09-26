Market Report, "Oral Care in South Korea", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Oral Care in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Functional toothpaste recorded better growth than traditional/standard/basic products in 2012. Despite frequently engaging in large promotional discounting campaigns, traditional/standard/basic toothpaste showed a weak performance and declined by 9% in actual value terms in 2012. Also in toothbrushes, power toothbrushes showed better performance than manual toothbrushes. Although the unit price of power toothbrushes is about five times higher than that of manual toothbrushes, consumers...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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