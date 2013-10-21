Market Report, "Procter & Gamble Co, the in Home Care (World)", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Procter & Gamble Co, The in Home Care (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Procter & Gamble continued to lead the global home care market in 2012 thanks to its scale of business. Although it enjoyed growth driven by product innovation, Procter & Gamble is still strongly biased towards mature markets, where the company lacked economical portfolios to adapt to changing consumer needs. With a new CEO in position, the company is looking to restructure for more enhanced growth.
Euromonitor International's Procter & Gamble Co, The in Home Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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