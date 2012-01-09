Market Report, "RFID Solutions and Market Opportunities", Published

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "RFID Solutions and Market Opportunities", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- RFID Solutions and Market Opportunities is the most comprehensive RFID research package available in the market. It includes many reports in the core area of RFID as well as Near Field Communications (NFC), Personal Area Networks (PAN), Ultra-wide Band (UWB), and related areas (see Table of Contents for full list). This package represents complete market knowledge for service providers, suppliers, network operators, manufacturers, logistics companies, and more. The bundle includes reports that cover everything from technology analysis to business case analysis to market segment analysis and forecasts.
Audience:
- RFID hardware, software, and solution vendors and related professional services companies
- Outsourced RFID solutions and application providers, and RFID service bureau operators
- Personnel responsible for automating Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Inventory Tracking, Fleet Management, Yard/Dock Management and other business processes
- Healthcare management personnel responsible for tracking patients, staff personnel, equipment, inventory, and other critical resources
- Retailers and personnel responsible for merchandise inventory and ordering processes, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Merchandise tracking and fraud prevention
- Companies interested in optimizing their RFID business process strategies for Tracking and Telemetry with a special focus on large scale tracking.
- Venture Capitalist and Startup companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
