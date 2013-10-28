Market Report, "Sets/Kits in Germany", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sets/Kits in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Sets/kits continued to see strong growth in Germany in 2012. The category benefited from the substantial growth of fragrances in 2011/2012, as many cash-strapped consumers in Germany migrated from single products to the better-value and more convenient option of sets/kits. In times of economic uncertainty, German consumers sought value-added products such as sets/kits. These are perceived as a value purchase for any occasion, as they offer consumers both improved value and attractive product...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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