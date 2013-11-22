Market Report, "Skin Care in Egypt", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Skin Care in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- There was a back-to-basics approach to skin care for many consumers at the end of the review period, due to economic worries and a sharp rise in the cost of living. Many women and a growing number of men regard skin care as an everyday essential and consumers remained willing to buy facial moisturisers, general purpose body care and anti-agers in order to maintain comfortable skin and a more youthful appearance. However, there was little interest in expensive and complicated skin care regimes,...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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