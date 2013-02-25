Market Report, "Small Cooking Appliances in China", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Small Cooking Appliances in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- After years of robust growth, small cooking appliances started to mature, with major manufacturers enduring fierce competition. Thanks to improving living standards, consumers in China traded up for higher-end product replacements. As such, small cooking appliances players channelled their efforts into technological innovation, especially freestanding hobs and rice cookers. Intelligent rice cookers, for example, was gaining share in overall rice cookers in 2012, according to trade sources.
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Rotisseries and Roasters, Sandwich Makers, Slow Cookers, Toasters, Waffle Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
