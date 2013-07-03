Market Report, "Soft Drinks in Sweden", Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Total volume sales of soft drinks increased marginally in 2012, but the growth rate was higher than the CAGR of the review period. The total growth was driven by bottled water and sports and energy drinks, whilst the dominating category, carbonates, was pretty much stagnant. The financial crisis has so far had marginal impact on the soft drinks market. Growth is driven by new product launches as well as more consumption on the go.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
