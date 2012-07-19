Market Report, "Sports and Energy Drinks in Romania", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in Romania" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The modest but positive performance of sports and energy drinks in 2011 was the result of lifestyle changes in Bucharest and other large cities, where average incomes are higher. However, it should be noted that growth within the area can mainly be attributed to the fact that sales are rising from a low base. In addition, energy drinks continue to account for the majority of sales within the area despite the emergence and acceptance of sports drinks in the last years of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
