Market Report, "Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Italy", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Super-premium beauty and personal care performed well in value terms in Italy in 2012. Such an achievement was driven by an overall price increase across categories. In volume terms, super-premium beauty and personal care products registered a decline due to lower consumer demand. This was the result of the recessionary economic climate. Consumers tended to cut down spending by buying less often or trading down to mass market products.
Euromonitor International's Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Super Premium Baby and Child-Specific Products, Super Premium Bath and Shower, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Deodorants, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Haircare, Super Premium Hand Care, Super Premium Sets/Kits, Super Premium Skin Care, Super Premium Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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