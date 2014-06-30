Fast Market Research recommends "Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- While a brand's image and a global reputation remain important buying incentives in most categories, regional scents are dominating the fragrances category in the United Arab Emirates. Perfumes are traditionally popular among men and women alike, and often bought as gifts, especially during religious holidays. Traditional oil-based Arabian scents with amber or oud, produced by local or regional companies therefore remain very strong in the United Arab Emirates. However, many younger consumers...
Euromonitor International's Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Super Premium Baby and Child-Specific Products, Super Premium Bath and Shower, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Deodorants, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Haircare, Super Premium Hand Care, Super Premium Sets/Kits, Super Premium Skin Care, Super Premium Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
