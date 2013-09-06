Market Report, "Tea in the United Kingdom", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Tea in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Off-trade value sales increased by 5%, only slightly down from the 2011 figure, suggesting that the popularity of tea as an essential part of the UK diet remains assured. Whilst tea has undoubtedly been boosted by consumers becoming more sophisticated and therefore more willing to try out new flavours and types of tea, there seems little doubt that tea has performed well thanks to the UK recession with many more consumers turning to the traditional cuppa as a cheap source of consolation.
Euromonitor International's Tea in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hot Drinks in the United Kingdom
- Soft Drinks in the United Kingdom
- The Future of the Spirits Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Spirits Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- RTD Tea in the United Kingdom
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Hot Tea Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- The United Kingdom Oil Markets, 2013