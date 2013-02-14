Market Report, "Toilet Care in Chile", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Toilet Care in Chile" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- In 2011, toilet care rebounded, increasing overall current value sales by 10% to reach CLP8.8 billion. The economy is recovering, increasing the purchasing power of Chilean consumers. This not only allows regular consumers to buy more expensive and effective products, but also enables more people to buy the products in the first place, as some consumers are more willing to purchase the expensive toilet care brands that they have easily replaced by using household soap or simple disinfectants.
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Chile market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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