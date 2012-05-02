Market Report, "Toys and Games: Trends, Developments and Prospects", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Traditional toys and games recorded another year of global growth in 2010, continuing to resist the climate of economic uncertainty. At the same time, the decline in video games was extended for the second consecutive year. This briefing analyses the shifting dynamics of the toys and games, including a gradual shift in retailing to modern channels and internet, the success of brand extension strategies, and the realities of finding growth in emerging markets.
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games: Trends, Developments and Prospects global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
