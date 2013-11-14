Market Report, "Unicharm Corp in Tissue and Hygiene (World)", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Unicharm has steadily reduced its reliance on the mature domestic Japanese market, with Japan accounting for 54% of the company's tissue and hygiene sales in 2012, down from 76% in 2007. At a global level, Unicharm outperforms its Japanese rivals thanks to its consistent effort on expansion in international markets, most notably the key China market.
Euromonitor International's Unicharm Corp in Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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