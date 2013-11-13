Market Report, "Video Games in the United Kingdom", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Supermarkets have overtaken video game specialists to become a leading retail channel. Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's have surpassed GAME and Amazon and made more revenue than specialists. Specialists on the high street have suffered, such as the announcement of HMV going into administration. Other retailers like Argos have also lost share to grocery retailers. Supermarkets have pushed video game sales, advertising and promotions. For example, the majority of UK grocery stores held...
Euromonitor International's Video Games in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Digital Gaming, Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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