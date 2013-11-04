Market Report, "Wal-Mart Stores Inc in Retailing (World)", Published

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Wal-Mart is trying to find a balance between back to basics and retail innovation. After the failure of Project Impact, the company returned to its roots in the US by focusing on ELDP and product assortment. At the same time, the group needs to adapt to new consumer trends and catch up with e-commerce and offer more convenience and mobile-focused stores. As a multinational business Wal-Mart faces the challenges of decentralised management as recent corruption scandals in emerging countries have...
Euromonitor International's Wal-Mart Stores Inc in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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