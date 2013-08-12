Market Report, "Wine in Kazakhstan", Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Wine in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The importance of wine among consumers of alcoholic drinks in Kazakhstan is rising thanks to the cachet associated with wine consumption. As a result, consumers perceive wine as a non-ordinary kind of alcoholic drink. Wine is widely purchased for home gatherings or other events, which positively affects sales. The high price of wine additionally strengthens this attitude and its image as a premium alcoholic drink, thus contributing to stronger consumer interest.
Euromonitor International's Wine in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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